Genk 2-2 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes: “I think on reflection a draw is the right result. Genk started better and we needed our keeper to make some good saves.

“In the end we got two goals and it looked like it would be enough but for the own-goal. Lots of credit to Genk.

“I look at it that we’ve qualified, and the other part of it is we’re still new to this. We are trying to keep players fresh for the Premier League, so somewhere along the line it was going to get bumpy. And Genk made it bumpy.”