BBC Sport

Reds trio pictured in Tuesday training

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

Sadio Mane returned from Senegal duty early after X-rays on a rib injury

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

Jordan Henderson did not travel to San Marino with England after scoring in the 5-0 win over Albania and returned to Liverpool for assessment on an injury

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,

James Milner hasn't featured for Liverpool since suffering a hamstring injury in the 5-0 victory at Manchester United on 24 October