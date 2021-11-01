Tottenham are working hard on a deal that would see Antonio Conte succeed the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo as manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is also under consideration to replace Nuno. (Standard), external

Ryan Mason, 30, will be placed in interim charge of Tottenham until Christmas. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Everton and Aston Villa are leading the race to sign midfielder Harry Winks, 25, in January. (Caught Offside), external

