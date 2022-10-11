A﻿ special podcast dedicated to Tuesday's Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan is out now.

A﻿fter last weeks 3-0 win for Graham Potter's side, Chelsea head to the San Siro tonight for the return leg of their Group E match.

I﻿n BBC Radio 5 Live's 'European Away Days' podcast, Ian Dennis looks ahead to tonight's game at the San Siro.

He’s joined by ESPN senior football writer James Olley and Milan-based journalist Marco Capriotti. Also hear from Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

