Celtic still catchable, says Barisic

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic insists “everything can change” in the title race as he dismissed suggestions Celtic’s seven-point lead is insurmountable.

The Ibrox men eased some pressure on boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on and visit St Mirren on Saturday in their last game before the World Cup break.

"Too big? Nothing is too big,” said Barisic. “We have seen a lot of things and everything can change in just a few games.

"So I don't think it's too big. It's not small, of course. But it's not that big and can change in two or three games. We play against them like three times more, right? Everything can change.

"This World Cup break will be good for us because players will come back and it will be much easier having a bigger and deeper squad.”

Barisic can’t wait for the World Cup after being named in the Croatia squad for Qatar.

"You are representing your country, your family. That dream has come true,” he added.

"Also I'm very thankful to Rangers because they gave me the opportunity that if I play well here I can be called for the national team.”