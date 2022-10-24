C﻿helsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he finally feels like an integral part of the first-team setup.

T﻿he 26-year-old, who joined the club aged eight, has featured heavily in the Premier League season, raising hope the injuries and bit-part role he has played in the past are behind him.

L﻿oftus-Cheek has been praised by new manager Graham Potter and when asked about his own form, said: "When the manager first came in we had a few chats on where he sees me playing, what he thinks I can achieve as a footballer. It’s good to have that chat when he comes in and you know where you see yourself.

"I feel like I am at a moment in my career at Chelsea where I am impacting games, a big part of the squad and the team, and it hasn’t always been like that for me at Chelsea for various reasons. To have the feeling, it is what I have been wanting to feel since I was 17 or 18. It’s what I want to feel and I want to keep hold of it."

Loftus-Cheek, who has 10 England caps, made his Chelsea debut in December 2014 but was sent out on loan during the 2017-18 season to Crystal Palace and 2020-21 campaign to Fulham.

A﻿sked about his trajectory after breaking through at a young age, he said: "The toughest side to that has been the mental side to it. Even though I have had to put a lot of energy and work into the gym, physically, to get back to how I am feeling, the mental side of it — staying focused and diligent — and having the belief to get back to where I was, was the hardest thing.

"There are still lots of ups and downs. When you have belief in yourself that is the only way to get there. I have always felt I could. I have always stayed diligent and tried to keep positive. That’s the main thing."