Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his "exceptional" squad and challenged them to win their Europa League group.

T﻿he Gunners head into Thursday's game against PSV Eindhoven knowing a win will be enough to qualify for the knockout stage.

When Arteta was asked how important it is to try to win the group, he said: "It’s really important. In Europe, when you have the chance to take an advantage, you have to do it.

"It’s always very unpredictable what can happen in the next game. We know the level of the other teams as well. What I can say is what they are doing, domestically and internationally, [means it will be] a really tough match."

A﻿rteta said the mood in the dressing room this season compared with last is drastically different thanks to an impressive start to the campaign.

H﻿e added: "Winning helps a lot. I have no complaints. This is an exceptional group that are in a really good moment.

"We are enjoying the moment and we want to get better, but we are on the right path."