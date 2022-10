Dejan Kulusevski will not play in Tottenham's Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt, but Lucas Moura is available.

Antonio Conte's side play their fourth of nine matches in October when they host the German side on Wednesday.

Forward Kulusevski injured his hamstring with Sweden last month but is close to a return.

Moura has not played since August because of a tendon injury, but is set to be among the substitutes.

