‘Killie outmuscled as explosive start to season becomes distant memory’

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie's explosive start to the season is rapidly becoming a distant memory as we have had to endure back-to-back defeats against Motherwell and Ross County.

It appears that if teams get in our faces, make the game physical and force the long-ball game we simply cannot handle it. Perhaps that is all a bit too simplistic but there is no doubt Malky Mackay had done his homework and we struggled to cope for long spells.

Of course I can't write an article without mentioning the totally embarrassing performance of the so-called experienced referee Kevin Clancy.

In the first half he jumped in feet first and hurriedly awarded a spot-kick to Ross County when it was clear to all and sundry that Stuart Findlay had won the ball. VAR dug him out of a hole on that occasion but no such luck when he hurriedly blew for a spot-kick to Killie when Findlay had nodded the ball in for an equaliser.

I don't for one minute think he is biased against Killie, he is just totally incompetent and when you consider he is one of our experienced officials it speaks volumes about the standard of officiating in Scotland.

I'm away for a lie down now and will be dreaming about Sir Steve Clarke sparking a Scottish invasion of Germany next summer.