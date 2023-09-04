BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Alan: Do you think Everton fans have a right to protest? Or should we just sit back and let the experts within the club do their work?

Phil: Everyone has the right to peaceful protest, Alan, and as far as I can see the protests of Everton fans have been very peaceful. I absolutely do think they have a right to protest. I saw similar peaceful protests at Spurs when they played Manchester United recently.

I actually think Everton fans have shown remarkable patience given the manner in which their club has been led in recent years. The fans are the lifeblood of every club - clubs are nothing without them - and I think the manner in which Everton supporters have got behind the team at all times irrespective of the discontent around owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board has actually helped keep them in the Premier League.

And not sure I would use the word "experts".