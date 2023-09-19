Transfer news: Man Utd prepare £52m Gnabry bid
- Published
Manchester United are preparing a bid for Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry, with the Old Trafford club ready to offer about £52m for the 28-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external
Atletico Madrid and Uruguay centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, 28, is also of interest to United boss Erik ten Hag. (FourFourTwo), external
Meanwhile, United staff have expressed their concerns about the growing involvement of Ten Hag's agent Kees Vos in the club's transfer activities. (Mail), external