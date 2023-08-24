Motherwell v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Motherwell are unbeaten in their last eight Scottish Premiership matches (W5 D3); the last time they went on a longer run of top-flight matches without defeat was in 2010 when they were unbeaten for 12 matches between January and March (W8 D4).

Since the beginning of last season, only Rangers’ James Tavernier (111) and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley (86) have created more chances in the Premiership than Kilmarnock’s Daniel Armstrong (76). And in terms of big chances created, only O’Riley (17) has created more than Armstrong’s 13.

After losing their previous six consecutive Premiership away matches by a combined scoreline of 15-2, Kilmarnock have now lost just one of their last four on the road (W2 D1), and are unbeaten in their last two (W1 D1).

After their 2-0 win in May, Motherwell are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins over Kilmarnock for the first time since December 2019 under Stephen Robinson.