Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are considering a move for Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 28-year-old spent six years with the Gunners before moving to Anfield in 2017. (Sun), external

