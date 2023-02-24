Leicester v Arsenal: Team news

Leicester's James Maddison, who has been managing a knee injury, will be assessed ahead of the game.

Defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jonny Evans remain out with respective knee and thigh injuries.

Arsenal's top scorer Bukayo Saka is fit and midfielder Thomas Partey, who has missed the last two matches with a thigh problem, could feature.

Gabriel Jesus is making good progress after his World Cup knee injury but it is still too soon for a return.

