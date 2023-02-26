Viaplay Cup final: Rangers 1-2 Celtic - Analysis

Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland at Hampden

Celtic were on top for long spells, completely bossing the first half, with Callum McGregor, Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate providing cool heads and neat midfield interchanges.

Wingers Maeda and Jota were not quite at the same level but Kyogo, who sunk Hibernian in the final last year, more than compensated with two poacher's goals, once again proving elusive for defenders with his smart movement. "A special player," said admiring skipper McGregor in his on-pitch interview.

Celtic also did a good job of stifling Rangers' threat out wide, making sure Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala could not grow in influence.

When Rangers did get their tails up at 2-1, they stood firm to ride out that surge, digging in as play grew increasingly frantic.