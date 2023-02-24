Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Reflecting on Tuesday's defeat, he said: "Conceding five in a Champions League home game is absolutely not acceptable."

He added: "The way we conceded the goals we can change and we have to."

He said it isn't as simple as bringing Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino straight back into the side to change things, because "it's not that you come back after a long injury and it just clicks again".

On Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez's partnership, he said: "Each minute they play together is helpful as it improves understanding."

On rebuilding confidence after a heavy defeat, he said: "Nobody gifts you confidence, you have to let it happen."

He previously said things need to be done this summer but anticipates a "tricky" transfer window because "the way this club is led not splashing money, our transfers always have to be on point".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences