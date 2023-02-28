Celtic boss 'not going to jump' - gossip

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not "going to jump at anything that comes my way" as he suggests, "I think you'll be surprised how long I am here". (Sun)

Postecoglou "couldn't be happier" at Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Celtic player Kris Commons says Postecoglou's side are on course for another decade of success following Sunday's Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers. (Express)

Ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers played into his former club's hands at Hampden by starting John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, who had been struggling for fitness. (Express)

SNS

Ange Postecoglou won his third trophy as Celtic manager on Sunday