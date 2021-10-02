Leeds 1-0 Watford - Munoz reaction

Watford manager Xisco Munoz: "I'm disappointed with our performance. We continued with the same mistakes. If we want to win games in the Premier League we need more consistency and better performances.

"We need to work more, more and more. We know how important it is to get points. We need to work very hard for the points.

"Today our attack was poor, in the second half our defence was better. We need to work together but today the first 45 minutes was not our best performance."