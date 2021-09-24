Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Fantasy football top performers

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Liverpool players:

Virgil van Dijk (3)

Mohamed Salah (2)

Alisson (1)

So which Liverpool and Palace players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds