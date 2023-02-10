When asked about goalkeeper David Raya's refusal to sign a new contract: "If he turns [a contract] down twice then, unfortunately, that’s a signal. That being said, David has been amazing; he’s one of the best keepers in the league. He’s one of the captains and leads with his performances and behaviour every day."

On facing Arsenal: "I’m always positive and always believe we can win, but we are facing Arsenal, top of the league. After we lost 3-0 against them at home, I said Arsenal could win the league and since then they’ve only gone from strength to strength. At home they play with unbelievable intensity. If we are to get anything out of this game, we probably need to put the best performance we’ve ever put into a Premier League game. I still believe we can do that, but it needs to be top."

On Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta's development of the Gunners: "Arteta has done a top job in building that culture over three years, making difficult decisions over players and making them more and more sharp in style of play."

Frank said he believes his players have earned the respect of their opponents: "I hope teams respect us for what we are capable of. In this group of players, there are a lot of strong characters. They have been growing as individuals. It’s a good feeling going into a game knowing that if we top perform we can do something."