Manchester City's 4-3 win against Real Madrid in Tuesday's first leg was the joint highest-scoring Champions League semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's side missed some glorious chances to score more, but they still head to the Bernabeu with an important advantage.

Can City get the job done in Madrid next week and make it be back-to-back Champions League finals? Or are you worried Carlo Ancelotti's side will have the experience and know-how to overturn the deficit?

