Simon Stone, BBC Sport

BBC Sport has been told Erik ten Hag was the unanimous choice of senior figures at Old Trafford after what is being said was a rigorous recruitment process, led by football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, with new chief executive Richard Arnold engaged for the final stages.

The belief at United is that Ten Hag was the candidate most closely aligned to the club’s identity and strategy.

Ten Hag is viewed as being a proven winner, who likes to play an attractive, attacking style of football, with a commitment to youth.

It is felt he improves players and develops teams and within the negotiation process set out his long-term vision to build a successful team.