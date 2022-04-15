Tottenham v Brighton: Team news

Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during last Saturday's win at Aston Villa.

Oliver Skipp is still struggling with a groin issue, while Japhet Tanganga is the only other long-term absentee.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns and boss Graham Potter could name the same side that beat Arsenal last weekend.

Adam Webster returned as a substitute for that match and is pushing for a first start in two months.

