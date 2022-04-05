Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

At first a lot of fans, myself included, thought that this new Europa Conference League was a bit of a joke, the worst of the best. At the beginning of the season, I didn’t think we would get relegated down to it as we’d have a strong run in the Europa League.

With a shaky season and getting knocked out of the Europa League, it was all doom and gloom about competing in the Europa Conference League, and It felt like a waste of time.

We’ve under-performed this season, competing nowhere near our standards from the past two. I thought it near impossible to get into a Europa League spot for a third successive season, but that is now very achievable for us via the Europa Conference League.

After beating Rennes, we’re in the quarter-finals against PSV, and actually it is very entertaining. The teams in this competition are no joke, with the likes of PSV, Roma and Marseille all fighting to get into the final. We have found a gateway back into Europa League football, and it’s all or nothing from now on.

We have nothing else to compete for this season, no FA Cup, middle of the road in the Premier League, and we are one of the favourites to win the Europa Conference League - so we should buckle down and give it our best shot.

It would be a massive statement from the club to win another major cup - two pieces of silverware in two seasons - and it would feel amazing for the "Leicester City" name to be the first in history on the Europa Conference League trophy.