Manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's match against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from him news conference:

Moyes confirmed centre-back Kurt Zouma could be out for about two weeks with an ankle injury, but he is still being assessed.

The West Ham boss said he feels they have improved since the World Cup and the players have been trying to "get back to it" as they come towards the end of the season.

On the run-in, he said "every game is important" and that the bottom of the league is a "battle".

On Wednesday's game against the league leaders, he said: "We have got a lot of big games coming. We will approach Manchester City the same we would any other team."

Moyes said this City team are "one of the best", but added: "To say this is the best one will be unkind to the other [good Premier League sides]."

Asked about recent video assistant referee decisions, he said: "I actually don't know when VAR can intervene and when it can."

