As if Tottenham fans needed it, Saturday's victory over Crystal Palace once again highlighted Harry Kane's crucial role in this Spurs side and how the club's greatest task this summer is to find a way to convince their talisman to remain at the club.

Moving on to 26 goals for the campaign, the 29-year-old, whose current deal expires next summer, was instrumental in the goal as he swept the ball wide to Pedro Porro before arriving in the box to become the first player to score 10 headed goals in a Premier League season.

The much-needed victory, Ryan Mason's first during this spell as interim manager, reignited their hopes of at least attaining Europa League football next season - with their run of one win in seven prior to this match all but ending their top-four hopes.

Brighton's three games in hand means achieving a top-six finish still appears an uphill task, and Spurs must now aim to close with three more wins - against Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United - to stand any chance.