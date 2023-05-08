Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer believes new Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce will be a "positive voice" as he tries to keep the club in the tiop flight.

Allardyce's side lost 2-1 at Manchester City in his first match in charge on Saturday, but avoided the heavy defeat many were expecting.

"They didn't take a battering in terms of the goal difference which could be very important at the end of the season," said Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Two down at half-time [but] if Manchester City and Erling [Haaland] had their finishing boots on it could have and should have been five or six at half-time.

"That would be the positive - they didn't cave. Again, they didn't look great defensivel and they didn't offer a lot going forward - but then they got that goal with a few minutes to go and you thought: 'They can't, can they?'

"So they're the positives for them."

Allardyce now has three games remaining to save Leeds, against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham.

"I think he realises that they've had such a tough time for a long time now," added the former England captain.

"He's a new voice, he's going to be a positive voice.

"You heard him in his press conference telling everyone how great he is. That's all part of his message to try to galvanise the Leeds fans and the Leeds players.

"He realises he's only got three and a half weeks to make an impact, so there's no way he's going to be doom and gloom."

