Manchester City v Real Madrid: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have only lost one of their past five meetings with Real Madrid in the Champions League (W3 D1), all of which have come under Pep Guardiola. They were winless in their first four games against them in the competition between 2012 and 2016 (D2 L2).

Manchester City have been eliminated in two of their previous three Champions League semi-final ties, with both coming against Real Madrid (2015-16 and 2021-22). Should they fail to progress here, it would be the first time that a team have been eliminated by the same side in the semi-finals in consecutive Champions League campaigns.