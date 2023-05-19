On his reaction to the ban: "The response is that, two things, it's sad for Ivan. In terms of the ban and the response, we need to wait for the written reasons before we, and I, know the full details. I can't judge or comment too much on that. We will come back to that and be willing to answer questions."

Asked if Toney is banished from the training ground, Frank said: "We actually don't know. We are waiting for the information to see what we can do and what he is allowed to do for the first four months. We will do everything we can to be there for him, support him and be aware of the mental health of it. Of course he has made some mistakes."

On his interactions with Toney, Frank added: "I’ve been in contact with him. First and foremost he is disappointed and sad about the situation. When you are waiting for what the sanction is going to be, the uncertainty is probably the worst thing. At least now he knows what it means."

Frank says Toney is "OK", adding: "He was expecting some sort of ban. Now he knows the full consequences and sanction its maybe easier to deal with. The uncertainty is maybe the worrying thing to deal with. He has a good mindset to deal with it."

Asked if he has any insight into the written reasoning for the ban, Frank added: "I have a little as I have been kept in the loop by Phil Giles our sporting director. It's him and the lawyers and Ivan's lawyers who have been dealing with it. I have just been trying to manage a team that plays in the best league in the world and trying to make the team perform. I don't know enough about the details. When we know it I will be more than willing to come with our thoughts and comments on the ban."

On the challenge of replacing Toney: "How do you replace 20 goals? That’s the challenge. Ivan is a proven goalscorer. His future is with Brentford, there's no doubt about that."