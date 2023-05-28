Hibs fear Cadden ruptured his ACL in derby draw

Hibs midfielder Chris Cadden is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon in Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 26-year-old was carried off in clear distress after landing awkwardly while making a headed clearance in his own box midway through the second half.

Hibs also lost Jake Doyle-Hayes after he dislocated his shoulder, while manager Lee Johnson confirmed that on-loan Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley, who suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's win over Celtic, will be out well into the new campaign.

"I think Jake's dislocated his shoulder and Cadds may have ruptured his Achilles, so that's not good, obviously," said Johnson.

"With CJ's hamstring as well, it looks like he's going to be out for three or four months, so that's three big players.

"Two are on contract but one potentially we could have got back next year, so we will have to rethink with a short summer ahead of us."

Despite playing for an hour with an extra man after Alex Cochrane's dismissal, Johnson's side were unable to find the winner that would have lifted them above Hearts into fourth place in the table and guaranteed them European football next term.

Fifth-placed Hibs will still get a crack at the Europa Conference League as long as Celtic beat Inverness in next Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

"I'm proud of the second half of the season," said Johnson, reflecting on his first campaign at Easter Road.

"If I look at the big picture now of where we are compared to where we were, we're in a fantastic place to progress. I will make changes over the summer."