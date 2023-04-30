Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I'm really happy with the points but also with the performance. Really good performance against a Villa side who did not lose in 10 games, scored in every game and we were in complete control. It could have been 3-1 or 4-1 so a really good and impressive performance.

"All year we play 90 minutes and one game we were 2-0 up and we were obviously not in a good position in the second half [against Tottenham] but recently the players played 90 minutes, they were knackered and look at Brighton, they were knackered as well and then a bad performance, it's not acceptable. we know that because we spoke with the lads about it. We have seen character today, we were determined, passionate and we had to win and played good football.

On Victor Lindelof's performances: "He's playing fantastic. Really good games in and out of possession. Today totally defending in control but then building up as well, good positioning, good decisions so we are happy with that."

"The games and life are much easier if you get the second goal earlier or get the second goal. We already have seen we have many players, including Lindelof, who are determined to win the game in attack and defence and that is what you need if you want to be successful."