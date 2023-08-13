James Milner spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live in the aftermath of Brighton's opening-day win over Luton: "I think there was plenty of good out there. We had plenty of chances and could have scored a few more. That was maybe a disappointing thing that we could have put the game to bed a bit earlier. I think the response at 2-1 was fantastic and how we played at that point was pleasing."

On Roberto de Zerbi's striker options looking more plentiful this season: "And the wide boys as well. We have dangerous players over that front line. It's exciting, plenty of options, players who play in different ways which is important to have different attributes. There are exciting options everywhere. There will be some disappointed lads not starting the first game but I think everyone knows it will be a real squad effort this season with the amount of games we are hoping to play. Being in Europe it's important everyone is ready to go."

