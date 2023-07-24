Sheffield United unveil new third kit

Sheffield United have released their third kit for the 2023-24 season.

The new design includes a light grey shirt and shorts with a steel pattern overlay and red trim.

The club say this new strip "is inspired by Sheffield's steel making past and represents hard work and determination, values that Sheffield United prides itself on".

United also confirmed there is alternative red socks and short options should there be any kit clashes and that it will be first worn in the Blades' pre-season friendly against Rotherham United on Tuesday.