Farke on Bamford, injuries and a new season
- Published
Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Leeds' opening Championship game of the season against Cardiff on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Leeds will be missing their two main strikers: "Patrick Bamford has a hamstring problem and will not return before the international break. Georginio Rutter has a core injury and will definitely miss Sunday and the cup game."
He is however confident Rutter will make a speedy recovery: "I hope he will be able to play a few games before the international break and think that will work out."
Farke also updated on the injury status of some of his other players: "Mateo [Joseph] rolled his ankle and will miss three to four weeks. Tyler [Adams] is not too far away from training while Jack {Harrison] is a bit further away."
He is excited about taking charge of Leeds for the first time in a competitive game: "I knew what a massive club this was and the expectations that come with it. In a positive way, I've been surprised by the reaction of my lads. They've stuck together and worked hard."
On the start of a new season: "The first game is always exciting and at Elland Road, it will be even more special. Now the real stuff begins and we are all looking forward to it."