'Promised everything, delivered very little' - Burnley's worst value signings
We asked you for the worst value signings Burnley have ever made.
Here are some of your responses:
Mark: Wout Weghorst. Promised everything, delivered very little and then effectively and publicly walked out on the club after relegation even though the fans had remained behind him.
Graeme: Ben Gibson - £15m, six appearances, one red card. No more questions your honour!
Jason: Ben Gibson. Most expensive signing we had ever made. Had a terrible attitude, didn’t live up to expectations then was banished from the club.
Steve: Obafemi. Why, why, why?