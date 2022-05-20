'We have to manage expectation' - Howe

Eddie Howe says he doesn't want his Newcastle players to play "under unnecessary pressure" next season, as attention now turns to the club's potential summer signings.

"I want my squad to be confident and ambitious," said Howe.

"They have to believe in big things but we have to set targets internally because we also have to manage expectation.

"We don't want them to play under unnecessary pressure which hampers our performance."

Newcastle produced what Howe considered to be their best performance of the season so far in Monday's 2-0 win over Arsenal, a result which kept alive hopes of finishing in the top half of the table.

"I think in terms of performance that's the highest standard we've reached," he said.

"That will be the marker we judge ourselves against now, knowing we're capable of delivering that.

"We have to get close to those levels, if not surpass them, on a consistent basis.

"I was very proud of the performance and what the players had delivered, and very proud of the club for how it's united together in our fight to stay in the division.

"I really enjoyed seeing everyone happy."