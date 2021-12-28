West Ham's run of form has come as a surprise to former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin.

The Hammers are now winless in their past five games and are six points behind fourth place after their loss to Southampton.

However, Nevin does believe David Moyes' side has the quality to still be around the European places come the end of the season.

"Obviously they need Antonio up there playing very well - that is important to them. But it looked like in other positions they had some decent cover," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They had some problems at centre-back recently and that has been a problem. Considering Moyes builds from that sort of area, that’s had an effect on them - but I am surprised they had this sort of dip.

"But all teams go through a dip. It is how you react and come out the other side. I would not be surprised if they were up there challenging to get towards the top six by the end of the season."

