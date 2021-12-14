Tuesday talking point: Champions League tie feels a long way away

John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

The draw for the Champions League tends to be an overly drawn out affair, but over three hours to find out who we were facing takes some beating.

After chaos and complaints, "technical problems" and Uefa blaming an "external service provider", Liverpool finally landed in Milan, via a brief trip to Salzburg. I just hope no-one booked any flights.

For most Liverpool supporters, it feels like we've ended up with a slightly tougher tie in the re-draw, but having just beaten AC Milan with our reserves, a trip to the San Siro holds little fear.

Plus, should we not get the result we require in Italy, a game at Anfield then awaits, where few get much fortune in Europe. But to be honest it feels very difficult to analyse a tie too much that is two months away.

So much can - and will - have happened between now and then. Several Liverpool players should have been to Cameroon and back for the Africa Cup of Nations.

There are nine Premier League games scheduled, plus both domestic cups. I use the words "should" and "scheduled" because Covid looms large again. Games are starting to get called off and it feels there is likely to be more.