Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is likely to be without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani for his first match in charge.

Left-back Luke Shaw remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a head injury.

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward is suspended as a result of receiving his fifth booking of the season in midweek.

Joachim Andersen and James McArthur are unlikely to return from thigh injuries, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.

