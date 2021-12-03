Team news: Man Utd v Crystal palace
- Published
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is likely to be without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani for his first match in charge.
Left-back Luke Shaw remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a head injury.
Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward is suspended as a result of receiving his fifth booking of the season in midweek.
Joachim Andersen and James McArthur are unlikely to return from thigh injuries, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.