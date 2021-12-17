Leeds v Arsenal: What does the form show?
Leeds United are winless in their past 10 meetings with Arsenal - and have lost eight of those - since a 3-2 victory at Highbury in May 2003.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their past six away games against Leeds (W4 D2), since a 1-0 loss in November 2000. Meanwhile, the Gunners haven’t conceded more than once in any of their past 13 trips to Elland Road.
Arsenal have won 10 of their past 13 away league games against Yorkshire sides, with both defeats in that run coming against Sheffield United. It’s more victories than the Gunners had managed in their previous 49 such league games.