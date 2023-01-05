Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland.

United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short.

They are closing in on finalising a deal for 29-year-old England international Butland.

"I'm really happy with David De Gea, it's quite clear, he's our number one, he's a really good performer but there's always something that can happen with David as well and you have to be prepared for that so you don't have one," said Ten Hag.

"Last year I had a situation with Ajax we had three goalkeepers injured and you don't want a position where you play for trophies and you have to put in a young keeper, you can't expect it, and also kill your season. That's what you have to be prepared."

Ten Hag's side are drawing praise for a fine run of form which includes six wins in a row in all competitions and four straight clean sheets.

The Dutch manager says they are in a "good position" in their season but has not considered the prospect of a trophy in his first campaign.

Furthermore, he says their position will see him seek out reinforcements in the January transfer window.

"We always have to look for that as we push the players because good is not good enough," he added.

"We have to push each other and when there are opportunities for the top we have to be ready for that. My main focus is to improve the team."