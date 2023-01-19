Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham

I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now.

I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.

I think it's fair to say that Spurs boss Antonio Conte cuts an unhappy figure at the moment, and you could extend that kind of mood to the entire club - it is not a happy camp.

Tottenham beat City home and away last season, but that was when they were playing well.

Conte's preferred style of play, to defend deep and break quickly, suits this game very well but, even if they get some joy and Harry Kane scores, City will still win.

The defending champions are playing catch-up to Arsenal now, but we are only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly - I still think City will win the title.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

