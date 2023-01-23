Cooper on Carabao Cup semi-final, 'unconditional support' and goalkeeper latest
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Nottingham Forest's Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ryan Yates has a virus and his availability is still uncertain, while Jesse Lingard is "up for selection and back in the mix".
With Dean Henderson's injury, signing a new goalkeeper is "still something we are thinking about".
On reaching the EFL Cup semi-final, Cooper said: "We’re really pleased to put the club on this stage again and we just need to make sure we do ourselves justice."
He added that he will make his players embrace the club's history and "use it as a motivation to understand who we are and what we represent".
He praised Forest fans for their "unconditional" support and said supporting their team in a semi-final at home is what they deserve.
On United, he said: "They are dangerous in so many ways but we have to believe we can have a positive contribution."