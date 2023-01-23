Cooper on Carabao Cup semi-final, 'unconditional support' and goalkeeper latest

Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Nottingham Forest's Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Ryan Yates has a virus and his availability is still uncertain, while Jesse Lingard is "up for selection and back in the mix".

  • With Dean Henderson's injury, signing a new goalkeeper is "still something we are thinking about".

  • On reaching the EFL Cup semi-final, Cooper said: "We’re really pleased to put the club on this stage again and we just need to make sure we do ourselves justice."

  • He added that he will make his players embrace the club's history and "use it as a motivation to understand who we are and what we represent".

  • He praised Forest fans for their "unconditional" support and said supporting their team in a semi-final at home is what they deserve.

  • On United, he said: "They are dangerous in so many ways but we have to believe we can have a positive contribution."