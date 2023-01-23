Former Premier League left-back Neil Taylor says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be regretting asking Mikel Arteta to be his assistant at Etihad Stadium, after Arsenal retained control of the Premier League title race.

Taylor watched Arsenal's training sessions in Dubai during the World Cup break and said he was "blown away" by the intensity of their sessions.

"They don’t come off that standard at any point. That standard they were playing at [against Manchester United] is exactly what training looks like," Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I really do think they are a massive force. Pep’s probably rueing the day he asked him [Arteta] to come in as his assistant, to be honest, because they look like City in red at the moment."

Ex-Premier League midfieler Nigel Reo-Coker added: "It’s a big statement for them to really believe now that they can win the Premier League.

"You look at how good Manchester United's form has been in in recent times. This game was talked about so much, and they have still got the game in hand.

"Arsenal fans deserve a lot of credit because they play a big part in the belief of this team now. They still believe in them, regardless of any kind of situation in the game. Whether they are a goal down or not, they still really get behind them.

"I would say now that the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose."

