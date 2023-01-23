Arsenal personality 'unmatched' - Djourou

Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou believes "character and personality" got them over the line for a vital victory over Manchester United.

"This is unmatched," he told World Service's Sportsworld programme. "They have so much energy, so much tenacity and it is so hard to play against them.

"There is a long way to go but this was a big statement for them to beat a United team that was in great form."

The win re-established Arsenal's five-point gap at the top of the table and Djourou feels the mentality Arteta has instilled in his players will be crucial in the coming weeks.

"It is the great new face of this Arsenal team," he said. "They don't settle for a draw but instead always want to win.

"They are so mature in how they think about themselves and it's that growth of the team that is making the difference."