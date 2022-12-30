Bournemouth's new first-team coach Tommy Elphick (right) says he has missed the buzz of a matchday and is excited to continue in his role on a full-time basis.

The former Cherries captain spent four years with the club, winning promotion from League One under former boss Eddie Howe through to the Premier League.

Since retiring last year he joined the club in the development squad before being elevated to the first-team coaching set-up.

"I wasn't expecting it to happen this quickly but I was fortunate to come in and work with some top people," Elphick said.

"I spent a lot of last year in with the lads watching how they prepare in a successful season. It was a quick rise, but one where when I was out of first-team football, I was itching to get back into it. What I have missed isn't the Monday to Friday but the buzz of a matchday."

Gary O'Neil finalised his backroom staff, which also included Shaun Cooper and Tim Jenkins, after being given an 18-month contract last month.

Elphick added: "Myself and Coops [Shaun Cooper] stepped up in the interim period to assist Gary as much as possible. Gary is a master tactician, he is so good on the grass and delivering his message, he really relates to the players.

"Day to day the role changes but between myself, Shaun and Tim it is just about supporting the manager in every shape and form and whatever is needed.

"When we do split the groups I am more comfortable with the back four than the front two, if you like.

"I am fresh out of the game so I can understand what it is like for the players at the moment, so that stands me in good stead."