Motherwell 2-2 Kilmarnock: what they said

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell told BBC Sportsound: "I don't want to talk about positives. We got ourselves into a fantastic position, we played well and then had three minutes where we lost all momentum.

"We faced a team that had two shots on goal and scored two goals. The position we found ourselves in, to not get three points is hugely disappointing to say the least.

"We've got a responsibility to be professional enough to see that through. We're better than what we showed in that two minute period. We need to be more professional in those moments.

"It's a scenario we've seen a couple of times this season, with the opposition going down to 10 men. It's something we need to be better at.

"The goals we lose are not acceptable. The first goal gives them a lift. We had three chances to clear and we compounded our errors."