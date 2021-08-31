United's summer ins and outs

Happy with Manchester United's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Red Devils' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Jadon Sancho (Dortmund), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Outs: Sergio Romero (released), Joel Pereira (released), Jacob Carney (released), Iestyn Hughes (released), Arnau Puigmal (released), Max Taylor (released), Aliou Traore (released), Nathan Bishop (Mansfield, loan), Johan Guadagno (Copenhagen), Mark Helm (Burnley), Reece Devine (St Johnstone, loan), Tahith Chong (Birmingham, loan), Will Fish (Stockport, loan), Charlie McCann (Rangers B), Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City, loan), Facundo Pellistri (Deportivo Alaves. loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, loan), Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers, loan), Ethan Laird (Swansea City, loan), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United, loan), Andreas Pereira (Flamengo, loan), James Garner (Nott'm Forest, loan), Brandon Williams (Norwich City, loan), D’Mani Mellor (Salford City, loan)

