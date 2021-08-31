'He has quality and pace' - Bamford on James

A question at his England news conference on Tuesday diverted Patrick Bamford away from international duty back to domestic transfers.

Namely, Daniel James' move from Manchester United to Elland Road.

"I think it would be easy to say he brings extreme pace, but we have played against him a few times in the Premier League and you can see he has quality as well.

"I'm sure he has a lot to offer and hopefully he can provide a fair few assists."

