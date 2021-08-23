James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton can be pleased with their point at Leeds United.

Yes, they will be frustrated at conceding twice but against a raucous Elland Road crowd witnessing their team back in the top flight for the first time since promotion, Everton were no pushovers.

They showed enough of a threat up front and sufficient sturdiness in defending to prove they have plenty about them under Benitez, who will have enjoyed the character his side are developing.

Demarai Gray is proving a shrewd buy early in the campaign and appears to be thriving on the regular football he didn’t always see at Leicester City.

They’re not the finished article and its early days, but four points out of six is a solid start and gives them something to build on.